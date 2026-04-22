Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra inspects GGH, promises upgrades and nurse recruitment

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the government is working with commitment to safeguard public health and is allocating the highest share of the budget to education and healthcare sectors. He assured that the Machilipatnam Government General Hospital would be strengthened to provide medical services without inconvenience to patients.

He conducted inspection at the hospital on Tuesday and reviewed various departments and facilities. He expressed concern over improper parking inside the premises and instructed officials to ensure vehicles are parked in designated areas or outside the hospital.

Interacting with patients and their attendants, he enquired about the quality of treatment, availability of doctors, and supply of medicines. He also held a review meeting with doctors, professors, and staff to understand their concerns and assess infrastructure gaps.

He said around 1,600 outpatients visit the hospital daily and that it has about 605 beds, functioning under a government medical college. He noted a shortage of nearly 90 staff nurses and said recruitment would be taken up soon.

He added that additional equipment, including ventilators, would be arranged through government and CSR funds. To ease congestion, he suggested separate counters for general OP and Sadaram services. He also stressed the need for improved sanitation and warned of strict action in case of lapses.