Hot winds likely to lash over 200 mandals on today in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that severe heat and hot winds will continue across the State.

On Wednesday, April 22, 76 mandals are forecast to face severe hot winds, while another 134 mandals will experience hot wind conditions. On April 23, 51 mandals are expected to face severe hot winds and 94 mandals are expected to face hot winds.

Districts likely to be affected tomorrow include Srikakulam (19 mandals), Vizianagaram (21), Manyam (3), Alluri (4), Polavaram (5), Visakhapatnam (1), Anakapalle (15), Kakinada (6), and East Godavari (2).

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures crossed 44°C in several locations: Varadayapalem in Tirupati recorded 44.4°C, Kopperapadu in Prakasam 44.1°C, while Kommipadu in Nellore and Karapa in Kakinada registered 43.6°C. Kadapa reported 43.5°C, Terannapalli in Anantapur 43.4°C, and Nandanamarella in Markapuram 43.3°C.

Other districts, including Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, Palnadu, Kurnool, Annamayya, and Chittoor also reported highs above 42°C. In total, 288 mandals recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid exposure to hot winds, especially those with heart disease, diabetes, or blood pressure issues.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected tomorrow in Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. Farmers and cattle herders are cautioned not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms.