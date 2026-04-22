Kharge’s remarks against PM Modi ‘shameful’: BJP

VIJAYAWADA: BJP National Council member Vishnuvardhan Reddy has strongly condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a terrorist, calling the remarks ‘shameful’ and reflective of the Congress party’s declining political standards.

In a statement, he said that while differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, personal attacks and derogatory language degrade political culture. “Using insulting words against a leader holding the office of Prime Minister is against the spirit of responsible politics,” he stated.

He recalled that Kharge had made similar remarks in the past and later retracted them, indicating inconsistency in the Congress leadership. Reddy alleged that the party, having lost power, is now displaying a lack of stability and maturity.

He further said that at a time when discussions should focus on development and policy, the Congress resorting to personal criticism shows its lack of clear direction. Warning the party, he said such an approach could keep Congress away from power for decades.

He emphasised that people now expect development, transparency, and accountable leadership values, he noted, that helped the BJP return to power for a third term.