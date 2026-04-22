Minister Kolusu unveils book on Chandrababu Naidu’s life ‘Ajeyudu’ in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy unveiled a book titled ‘Ajeyudu’ on the life and leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The event was organised as part of the Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations and was attended by senior journalists, officials, and political leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy said that being part of Andhra Pradesh’s development journey under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership was a matter of pride.

He stressed that writers, journalists, and intellectuals carry the responsibility of taking that vision to a wider global audience. He appreciated author TD Prasad for documenting the Chief Minister’s contributions and leadership journey through Ajeyudu, calling it a meaningful literary effort.

Parthasarathy also praised senior freelance journalist Ravi Kumar Boppana, who served as co-author of the book, for writing insightful articles highlighting the leadership abilities of both Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.