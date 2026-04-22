NITI Aayog highlights Andhra potential in ‘Divya Bharat’

VIJAYAWADA: In a major endorsement for Andhra Pradesh’s growing tourism sector, NITI Aayog has spotlighted the State as one of India’s most compelling travel destinations in its flagship report ‘Divya Bharat - A Window to the Soul of India,’ underscoring its rich natural landscapes, cultural depth, and policy-driven development as key drivers of its rising national prominence.
The comprehensive 13-page report, along with a short promotional video, presents Andhra Pradesh as a vibrant tourism hub offering a unique blend of nature, heritage, spirituality, and cuisine.
It notes that the State has made significant strides in promoting tourism under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.
Their combined vision and governance, the report says, have helped position Andhra Pradesh prominently on the national tourism map.
Highlighting the State’s geographical diversity, the report recommends October to February as the best time to visit AP, and offers insights into seasonal travel across regions.
Spiritual tourism a major strength of AP: Report
Among the scenic destinations featured are Araku Valley, Lambasingi, Maredumilli, Papikondalu, and Horsley Hills, along with ecologically rich wetlands like Kolleru Lake and Pulicat Lake.
Waterfalls such as Talakona and Ethipothala add to the State’s natural charm, while wildlife enthusiasts are drawn to sanctuaries like Kambalakonda and Coringa. The report also highlights adventure and heritage destinations, including Borra Caves, Belum Caves, Gandikota, Kondapalli Fort, and Chandragiri Fort.
The State’s long coastline further enhances its appeal, with beaches like Rushikonda and Suryalanka, as well as unique formations such as Erramatti Dibbalu attracting tourists. Spiritual tourism continues to be a major strength, with globally renowned shrines, including Tirumala Venkateswara temple, Srisailam temple, Vijayawada Durga temple, Annavaram Satyanarayana temple, and Simhachalam temple drawing millions of devotees annually.
Adding further depth, the report notes, “Andhra Pradesh offers a diverse journey shaped by its coastline, hills, heritage, and spiritual traditions. From the shores of Visakhapatnam to the misty valleys of Araku Valley and the unique formations of Borra Caves, the State presents a landscape that is both varied and immersive.”
It further highlights that the State’s cultural and historical depth is reflected in landmarks such as Lepakshi temple, Amaravati, and Undavalli Caves. The report also celebrates Andhra Pradesh’s vibrant living traditions, stating that from crafts such as Kalamkari and Uppada weaving to signature flavours like Gongura Pachadi and Pootharekulu, reflect its strong and enduring cultural identity. It describes Divya Bharat as a unique initiative that showcases India’s diverse cultural, spiritual, and natural heritage through a state-wise narrative. Welcoming the recognition, Tourism Minister Durgesh said the government is committed to developing every identified destination to international standards.
He emphasised that with progressive tourism policies, industry status for the sector, improved connectivity, greenfield airports, and expressways, Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as one of India’s leading tourism destinations by 2030.
Inviting travellers from across the country and abroad, he said the State offers a rare combination of heritage, spirituality, nature, and hospitality, making Andhra Pradesh a truly enriching and unforgettable destination.