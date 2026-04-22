NITI Aayog highlights Andhra potential in ‘Divya Bharat’

VIJAYAWADA: In a major endorsement for Andhra Pradesh’s growing tourism sector, NITI Aayog has spotlighted the State as one of India’s most compelling travel destinations in its flagship report ‘Divya Bharat - A Window to the Soul of India,’ underscoring its rich natural landscapes, cultural depth, and policy-driven development as key drivers of its rising national prominence.

The comprehensive 13-page report, along with a short promotional video, presents Andhra Pradesh as a vibrant tourism hub offering a unique blend of nature, heritage, spirituality, and cuisine.

It notes that the State has made significant strides in promoting tourism under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Their combined vision and governance, the report says, have helped position Andhra Pradesh prominently on the national tourism map.

Highlighting the State’s geographical diversity, the report recommends October to February as the best time to visit AP, and offers insights into seasonal travel across regions.