Petition filed in Andhra HC against GVMC ward reorganisation ahead of 2027 Census

VIJAYAWADA: A petition has been filed in the Andhra High Court challenging the ongoing ward reorganisation process of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The petitioners argued that the exercise violates central guidelines, as the 2027 Census process has already commenced.

Residents from Pendurthi mandal, M Parvathi and M Appalaraju, approached the court seeking a halt to the reorganisation until the completion of the 2027 Census. They contended that as per Union government norms, no changes should be made to ward boundaries after December 31, 2025.

However, the state government allegedly proceeded with the reorganisation unilaterally.

Hearing the matter, Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad directed the government to submit complete details on the issue and adjourned the case to Thursday.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the government ignored due procedure and was acting arbitrarily. He pointed out that no final decision had been taken on merging nearby areas like Pendurthi and

Bheemili, yet the wards were being redrawn based on outdated 2011 Census data.