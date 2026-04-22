TDP, JSP cadres spar over CM Naidu photo

KAKINADA: Pithapuram TDP and Jana Sena leaders on Tuesday clashed over the absence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s photo on a banner during the distribution of mobile phones to Census-2027 enumerators.
The quarrel erupted at the Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) office. Pithapuram constituency MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had tasked local Jana Sena leaders and former YSRCP MLA Pendem Dorababu with overseeing the arrangements.
However, the organisers did not print the CM’s photo on the banner, drawing objections from TDP in-charge and former MLA SVSN Varma. This sparked arguments between leaders of both parties, who pushed one another.
Jana Sena Kakinada district president Tummala Ramaswamy tried to pacify cadres from both parties, but tensions persisted until police arrived at the scene.
TDP in-charge SVSN Varma alleged that local leaders had not followed protocol. “The programme is under the government, but local Jana Sena leaders did not print CM Chandrababu Naidu’s photo on the banner,” he said.
Former MLA Pendem Dorababu also argued with TDP leaders and activists. His followers objected that the constituency belongs to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and the programme was organised under the Jana Sena party banner. Dorababu supported his cadres’ argument and encouraged them against TDP cadres.
For the past two decades, Dorababu and SVSN Varma have faced each other as rival candidates in elections. Recently, Dorababu joined the Jana Sena Party and took responsibility for constituency development programmes after Marreddi Srinivas was removed as in-charge.
Since the 2024 elections, conflicts between the two parties have surfaced twice within the constituency, including at Pithapuram Padagaya temple, where Marreddi Srinivas had not invited TDP leaders to local official programmes. This has widened differences between the parties. The latest conflict again centred on CM Chandrababu Naidu’s photo. Police intervened and dispersed the groups.