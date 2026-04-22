TDP, JSP cadres spar over CM Naidu photo

KAKINADA: Pithapuram TDP and Jana Sena leaders on Tuesday clashed over the absence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s photo on a banner during the distribution of mobile phones to Census-2027 enumerators.

The quarrel erupted at the Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) office. Pithapuram constituency MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had tasked local Jana Sena leaders and former YSRCP MLA Pendem Dorababu with overseeing the arrangements.

However, the organisers did not print the CM’s photo on the banner, drawing objections from TDP in-charge and former MLA SVSN Varma. This sparked arguments between leaders of both parties, who pushed one another.

Jana Sena Kakinada district president Tummala Ramaswamy tried to pacify cadres from both parties, but tensions persisted until police arrived at the scene.

TDP in-charge SVSN Varma alleged that local leaders had not followed protocol. “The programme is under the government, but local Jana Sena leaders did not print CM Chandrababu Naidu’s photo on the banner,” he said.