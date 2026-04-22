TN can regain its past glory only under NDA rule: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said Tamil Nadu can regain its past glory only under the NDA rule.
As part of his two-day election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Naidu, along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressed a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday.
He emphasised that development, employment generation and welfare are possible only under the NDA governance.
He highlighted the long-standing relationship between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and elaborated on the latter’s historical significance.
The AP Chief Minister noted that Tamil Nadu, once a leading hub of South India, is now facing stiff competition from cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
He urged Tamil Nadu voters to think progressively and support parties that promote economic development. Naidu criticised parties like the DMK and the Congress, alleging that their opposition to key bills has harmed women and especially southern states.
Speaking on the issue of delimitation, the TDP supremo said the Centre’s proposal to increase constituencies by 50 per cent irrespective of population would not harm southern States. Instead, it would ensure 33 per cent reservation for women, which is a better formula, he said.
Naidu recalled that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister in 2001, he opposed delimitation based purely on population to protect southern states’ interests.
He expressed concern that development in Tamil Nadu has slowed down with increasing migration from cities like Chennai.
‘Respect mother tongue, but learn other languages’
He mentioned concerns such as law and order, crimes against women and drug abuse. He credited ongoing development in the State partly to Central funding, citing projects like the modernisation of Chennai railway station and the proposed high-speed rail corridor connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Amaravati.
He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s progress, noting that the State has attracted significant investments, including from major companies like Google and ArcelorMittal. Attributing it to the Central support, he highlighted innovative approaches like land pooling for the development of Capital Amaravati.
Naidu appealed to Tamil Nadu voters to elect the NDA to achieve similar growth, stressing that cooperative federalism and Central support are key to rapid economic development.
The AP Chief Minister emphasised the importance of respecting one’s mother tongue while learning other languages for progress.
He warned against creating divisions based on language and called for unity, saying that despite cultural diversity, Indians share a common identity.