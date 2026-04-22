TN can regain its past glory only under NDA rule: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said Tamil Nadu can regain its past glory only under the NDA rule.

As part of his two-day election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Naidu, along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, addressed a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday.

He emphasised that development, employment generation and welfare are possible only under the NDA governance.

He highlighted the long-standing relationship between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and elaborated on the latter’s historical significance.

The AP Chief Minister noted that Tamil Nadu, once a leading hub of South India, is now facing stiff competition from cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

He urged Tamil Nadu voters to think progressively and support parties that promote economic development. Naidu criticised parties like the DMK and the Congress, alleging that their opposition to key bills has harmed women and especially southern states.

Speaking on the issue of delimitation, the TDP supremo said the Centre’s proposal to increase constituencies by 50 per cent irrespective of population would not harm southern States. Instead, it would ensure 33 per cent reservation for women, which is a better formula, he said.

Naidu recalled that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister in 2001, he opposed delimitation based purely on population to protect southern states’ interests.

He expressed concern that development in Tamil Nadu has slowed down with increasing migration from cities like Chennai.