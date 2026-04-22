West Godavari panchayat passes resolution for temple construction at Pedda Peta

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a significant development, the Akiveedu Nagara Panchayat in West Godavari on Tuesday passed a resolution granting permission for the construction of a Ramalayam temple at Pedda Peta.

Despite the panchayat being dominated by 13 members from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), along with three from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and four from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the resolution received overwhelming support.

The meeting, chaired by Jami Hymavathi at the Nagara Panchayat office, saw 18 members vote in favour of the proposal. Local MLA and Deputy Speaker Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishna Raju also backed the resolution, taking total support to 19 votes. One member was absent, while another voted against the proposal.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Speaker described the decision as a historic moment for West Godavari district. He said elaborate arrangements are being made to lay the foundation stone for the Ramalayam in the first week of May. He also welcomed the support extended by YSRC members despite their majority in the panchayat. It may be recalled that tensions had flared earlier during Sri Rama Navami when the Deputy Speaker visited Pedda Peta to offer prayers.