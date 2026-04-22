YSRCP leader Jagan slams government over ‘poor support’ to rural economy

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sharply criticised the TDP alliance government, alleging that support to the rural economy has weakened due to poor implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In a statement on X, he noted that Andhra Pradesh had historically been one of the best-performing states in MGNREGA execution, but over the past two years, the State has lagged behind. He pointed out that on key parameters such as approved labour budget, households employed, and expenditure, performance has contracted, directly affecting rural incomes and consumption.

Jagan Mohan Reddy argued that the slowdown in rural consumption is reflected in low GST and sales tax growth, indicating reduced purchasing power and demand.

He accused the government of being preoccupied with corruption and wealth accumulation, leaving little focus on the problems confronting the people.

In another post on X, the YSRCP chief accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to deliver on election promises and resorting to punitive measures against those who question his government.