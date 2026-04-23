60 bonded labourers of Odisha rescued in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar led a special operation on Wednesday to rescue 60 bonded labourers in Tirupati rural areas.

Revenue, Police and Labour departments officials carried out the operation and rescued migrant workers from Odisha who had been working for the past five months at a brick kiln in Pudipatla village.

Authorities said the management paid each family an advance of Rs 45,000 but only Rs 1,000 per week thereafter. When the management attempted to relocate the workers, the Collector deployed teams from the Labour departments along with the DSP, RPF and local police. Teams traced the workers and brought them to Collectorate.

Officials identified and rescued all remaining workers, including women and children, and provided food, shelter and security. Authorities issued release certificates on Wednesday, making them eligible for rehabilitation, and sent them to Odisha by train.

The Collector ordered an inquiry under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and directed officials to register an FIR against brick kiln owners and their associates. Officials said efforts are on to rescue others.