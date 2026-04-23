Andhra govt drops charges against former Simhachalam temple EO

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State Government has dropped disciplinary proceedings initiated against V Trinadha Rao, Joint Commissioner and the then Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Simhachalam, in the retaining wall collapse that claimed seven lives during Chandanotsavam in 2025.

In an order (GO Rt No 544) issued by the Revenue (Vigilance-VII) Department on April 15, the government stated that the charges framed against V Trinadha Rao were not sustainable.

The proceedings, which were initiated earlier based on allegations of deviation from the approved master plan and unauthorized execution of works, have now been withdrawn after examination of his written statement of defence.

The case relates to the collapse of a retaining wall on April 30, 2025, following rainfall, which caused a newly constructed structure to give way along the traditional pathway used by devotees. The incident occurred downhill from the temple premises, where devotees were waiting in queue for darshan, resulting in the death of seven persons.

According to official records, the Commissioner of Endowments had proposed disciplinary action against Trinadha Rao, stating that he had permitted changes in the alignment of the traditional steps pathway in violation of the approved master plan and in disobedience of instructions from higher authorities.

Based on this, the government issued Articles of Charge in January 2026 and initiated departmental proceedings.