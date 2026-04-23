Andhra ministerial delegation meets Singapore Home Minister Shanmugam

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of the Andhra Pradesh ministerial delegation’s study tour in Singapore focused on good governance, accountability, and future urban planning models.

In the morning, ministers P. Narayana, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, Anagani Satyaprasad, and Satya Kumar Yadav met Singapore Home Minister K. Shanmugam. They attended a training session on Nation First Governance and Political Accountability, discussing how government departments can work in unison to deliver services effectively and build sustained public trust. Later, the delegation visited the Singapore City Gallery, observing how Singapore transformed from a small island into a global city within five decades, and studied its future planning strategies.

At the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, under the Governance Excellence Programme, former Head of Civil Service Peter Ho explained how inter-departmental coordination drives comprehensive development.

The team also toured the Centre for Strategic Futures, part of the Prime Minister’s Strategy Group, to understand how Singapore anticipates future challenges and designs policies accordingly.

The day concluded with a session at NUS Cities, National University of Singapore, where experts elaborated on long-term urban planning, land-use governance, and integrated development strategies.

Ministers said the exposure provided valuable lessons on transparent governance, holistic development, and strengthening public confidence, which they intend to adapt for Andhra Pradesh. The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore.