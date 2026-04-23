Andhra MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar flees home amid driver's suicide case

KAKINADA: MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar escaped the police net on Tuesday night. A team of police officers then stationed themselves at his residence in Bhanugudi Centre, Kakinada, to catch him.

MLC Ananta is the accused in the suicide of his car driver V Subrahmanyam. Allegations are levelled against the MLC that he has been trying to influence some people in the case. He had been influencing the four friends of the deceased driver, Veedhi Subrahmanyam, by offering each Rs 3 lakh. Out of which, Rs 1 lakh of which had already been paid.

They later informed the police, filed a written complaint, and handed over the cash to Sarpavaram police.

Following a complaint by special public prosecutor Muppalla Subbarao, the police searched Uday Bhaskar’s apartment. They found and seized Rs 12 lakh in cash at his plot.

In this case, Sarpavaram police arrested Uday Bhaskar’s follower, Maganti Rambabu. Based on the complaint, they registered a case under Sections 351(2), 232(1), 127(2), and other relevant sections against Rambabu, Kadiyala Chinababu, and his son Kadiyala Satish. MLC Uday Bhaskar fled the apartment before the police arrived.

The complainants Arava Durga Siva Prasad, Arava Manikanta, Mummidi Venkatesh, and Savalam Pavan Kumar appealed to the police for the security.