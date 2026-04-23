APCRDA intensifies second phase of land pooling

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is pressing ahead with the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS 2.0) for Amaravati.
On Wednesday, APCRDA Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, inspected the ongoing enjoyment survey in Vaddamanu, Karlapudi, and Endrayi villages, issuing directions to officials and survey staff. Farmers interacting with him expressed satisfaction over government assurances of annual lease payments, loan waivers, and yearly lease hikes. APCRDA officials confirmed that lease benefits under LPS 2.0 will begin from May 2026.
The inspection was attended by BL Chennakeshwar Rao (Director, Lands–Capital Region), G Panduranga Ramakrishnan (Deputy Director, Survey), N Yesuratnam (Deputy Collector) and survey teams.
In a separate development, Kollabattula Karthik formally assumed charge as Additional Commissioner of APCRDA at the headquarters in Rayapudi on Wednesday. After performing puja rituals in his chamber on the third floor, he was welcomed by Joint Director (Communications) G Ramaraju. APCRDA Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, A Bhargava Teja, Office Management Director Vallabhaneni Srinivas Rao, HR Director B Mallikarjuna Reddy, and others.
Grievance Day for Amaravati farmers every Monday
For the resolution of issues faced by farmers and agricultural labourers of the People’s Capital Amaravati, a ‘Grievance Day’ is being conducted every Monday at the APCRDA Head Office in Rayapudi. The Grievance Day, previously held on Saturdays, will be now held on Mondays.
From 10.00 am to 1.00 pm every Monday, the Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, along with senior officials from various departments, will receive petitions at the APCRDA office. Residents of the capital region are requested to take note of this change.
Additionally, for the convenience of farmers and local residents, petitions are received on working days during office hours at the Citizen Grievance Centre located at the APCRDA Head Office in Rayapudi.