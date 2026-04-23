APCRDA intensifies second phase of land pooling

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is pressing ahead with the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS 2.0) for Amaravati.

On Wednesday, APCRDA Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, inspected the ongoing enjoyment survey in Vaddamanu, Karlapudi, and Endrayi villages, issuing directions to officials and survey staff. Farmers interacting with him expressed satisfaction over government assurances of annual lease payments, loan waivers, and yearly lease hikes. APCRDA officials confirmed that lease benefits under LPS 2.0 will begin from May 2026.

The inspection was attended by BL Chennakeshwar Rao (Director, Lands–Capital Region), G Panduranga Ramakrishnan (Deputy Director, Survey), N Yesuratnam (Deputy Collector) and survey teams.

In a separate development, Kollabattula Karthik formally assumed charge as Additional Commissioner of APCRDA at the headquarters in Rayapudi on Wednesday. After performing puja rituals in his chamber on the third floor, he was welcomed by Joint Director (Communications) G Ramaraju. APCRDA Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, A Bhargava Teja, Office Management Director Vallabhaneni Srinivas Rao, HR Director B Mallikarjuna Reddy, and others.