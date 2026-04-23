Chief Secretary directs officials to take stringent measures to check ganja menace in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad has issued directives to curb the use of ganja and drugs within the State, as these substances pose a grave threat to society.

Chairing the first quarterly meeting of the Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) committee for the year 2026 at the AP Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary stressed the urgent need to completely curb the consumption of ganja and other intoxicants, which are proving detrimental to society.

He directed Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (Eagle) Chief’ Ravi Krishna to implement stringent measures to end the drug and ganja menace in the State.

He stated that the issue of ganja and drugs is not a matter concerning just one or two departments, but rather a societal problem.

Therefore, these substances can only be completely eradicated if authorities act with the utmost strictness in their control, the CS observed.

CS Sai Prasad also mentioned that he would be writing a D.O. (Demi-Official) letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha to facilitate better coordination regarding the control of ganja cultivation and transportation.

Sai Prasad further clarified the necessity of implementing strict measures to ensure that the sale of various intoxicants (drugs) does not take place without a valid doctor’s prescription. In this regard, he stated that measures would be taken to issue special orders requiring wholesale dealers to provide advance online notification to the ‘Eagle’ office regarding the quantities of various drugs purchased and sold at retail specifically detailing the type of drug, batch number, and other relevant particulars.

Speaking on the occasion, Eagle chief Ravi Krishna outlined the progress of operations. He reported that, to date, 54,416 kilograms of ganja have been seized; 2,153 cases have been registered; 5,548 accused were arrested; and 917 vehicles have been confiscated.