CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for Rs 5,400 crore ReNew unit in Anakapalli on April 23

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant stride towards India’s clean energy ambitions and self-reliance goals, Andhra Pradesh is set to host the groundbreaking ceremony of a mega solar manufacturing facility by ReNew, a NASDAQ listed renewable energy company, in Anakapalli district on Thursday.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the project in the presence of ReNew senior leadership, including Founder, Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha, along with public representatives and industry stakeholders.
This landmark project comes at a crucial time as India accelerates towards its ambitious renewable energy targets - aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 - while simultaneously reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
At the forefront of this transformation is Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, a forward-looking framework designed to attract large-scale investments, enable backward integration in manufacturing, and position the State as a global clean energy hub. The policy has already begun translating vision into action, with projects like ReNew’s setting new benchmarks in scale and impact.
The upcoming facility - a 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing unit - represents an investment of approximately Rs 5,400 crore and is a key step in building a resilient domestic solar supply chain.
By manufacturing critical upstream components such as ingots and wafers, the project will significantly reduce reliance on imports and strengthen India’s energy security.
The project is also part of ReNew’s broader Rs 82,000 crore investment commitment in Andhra Pradesh, announced earlier, underscoring strong investor confidence in the State’s policy ecosystem and governance.
The facility is expected to be commissioned within 24 months. Once operational, it generates over 2,100 direct and indirect jobs, further boosting industrial growth and employment in the region.
This project exemplifies the convergence of national priorities and State-led execution. They include advancing India’s renewable energy targets, enabling domestic manufacturing and backward integration, reducing import dependence in the solar value chain and creating jobs and driving regional economic growth.
With its progressive policy framework, robust infrastructure, and proactive governance, AP continues to emerge as a preferred destination for clean energy investments.
As the State moves from policy to execution, the groundbreaking marks not just the launch of a project - but the strengthening of India’s journey towards a sustainable and self-reliant energy future.