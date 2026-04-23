CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for Rs 5,400 crore ReNew unit in Anakapalli on April 23

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant stride towards India’s clean energy ambitions and self-reliance goals, Andhra Pradesh is set to host the groundbreaking ceremony of a mega solar manufacturing facility by ReNew, a NASDAQ listed renewable energy company, in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the project in the presence of ReNew senior leadership, including Founder, Chairman & CEO Sumant Sinha, along with public representatives and industry stakeholders.

This landmark project comes at a crucial time as India accelerates towards its ambitious renewable energy targets - aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 - while simultaneously reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

At the forefront of this transformation is Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, a forward-looking framework designed to attract large-scale investments, enable backward integration in manufacturing, and position the State as a global clean energy hub. The policy has already begun translating vision into action, with projects like ReNew’s setting new benchmarks in scale and impact.

The upcoming facility - a 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing unit - represents an investment of approximately Rs 5,400 crore and is a key step in building a resilient domestic solar supply chain.