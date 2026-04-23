Elderly woman ends life after husband’s suicide in Andhra's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at their residence in Paritala village under Kanchikacherla mandal in NTR district on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased couple were identified as Sambasiva Rao (65) and his wife Durga (60) and they reportedly took the extreme step amid severe emotional distress.

Sambasiva Rao had been suffering from prolonged illness and was undergoing regular dialysis treatment, which is believed to have caused him mental strain. Unable to cope with his deteriorating health, he allegedly consumed pesticide.

His wife Durga, who was distressed upon learning about her husband’s condition and death, consumed pesticide in an act of grief. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but succumbed while undergoing medical care.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930