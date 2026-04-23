Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Atal MedTech Museum in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Atal MedTech Museum and Library was inaugurated at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday by former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.

The facility has been set up as a combined museum and library focusing on the evolution of medical technology, from its early developments to recent innovations in healthcare. It has been conceived as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

During his visit, Naidu toured the AMTZ campus and interacted with Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and Founder CEO of AMTZ, along with other stakeholders. Students from Pilani Public School were also present on the occasion.

He appreciated the efforts of AMTZ in developing an ecosystem for medical device manufacturing and innovation.

The museum showcases developments in healthcare and key medical advancements that have contributed to modern medicine. It includes interactive features such as augmented and virtual reality-based experiences designed to demonstrate applications in areas.

A dedicated 3D video installation presents the life and vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.