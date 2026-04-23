Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Atal MedTech Museum in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Atal MedTech Museum and Library was inaugurated at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday by former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.
The facility has been set up as a combined museum and library focusing on the evolution of medical technology, from its early developments to recent innovations in healthcare. It has been conceived as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
During his visit, Naidu toured the AMTZ campus and interacted with Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and Founder CEO of AMTZ, along with other stakeholders. Students from Pilani Public School were also present on the occasion.
He appreciated the efforts of AMTZ in developing an ecosystem for medical device manufacturing and innovation.
The museum showcases developments in healthcare and key medical advancements that have contributed to modern medicine. It includes interactive features such as augmented and virtual reality-based experiences designed to demonstrate applications in areas.
A dedicated 3D video installation presents the life and vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The library is equipped with RFID-enabled systems and houses more than 1,100 books, along with journals, magazines, and other medical and clinical resources.
On the occasion, partnership agreements were also exchanged with IKSANA and Medpolis as part of efforts to strengthen the MedTech ecosystem. Addressing a gathering at the Kalam Convention Centre, Naidu said that institutions like AMTZ play a key role in advancing innovation and strengthening India’s healthcare manufacturing capabilities.
He noted that such initiatives contribute to reducing import dependence and support the goal of self-reliance in the medical devices sector.
Speaking at the event, Jitendra Sharma recalled the early development of AMTZ and acknowledged the role played by Naidu in its establishment. He highlighted the growth of the MedTech Zone as a centre for innovation, research, and manufacturing.
Ashok Suthar of the Transasia Group also spoke on the occasion, noting the development of AMTZ into a major hub for medical technology with the presence of multiple firms and manufacturing facilities.
Officials stated the new museum and library aim to serve as a resource centre for students, researchers, and professionals in the field of medical technology.