No need to fear arrest after stay: Andhra High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has clarified that there is no need for apprehension that police would arrest or initiate coercive action against YSRCP general secretary (Media) Pudi Srihari and social media activist Girish Kumar Reddy because the HC had stayed the implementation of the Kuppam court’s orders refusing remand in a case related to social media posts.

The development comes after police approached the HC challenging the Kuppam court’s recent decision refusing to remand the two individuals. During earlier proceedings, the court had granted an interim stay on implementation of that order.

While hearing a petition on Wednesday, Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao observed that the HC had stayed implementation of Kuppam court’s orders but had not set them aside.

“Concerns over possible arrest or harsh action were unwarranted. There was no necessity to issue specific directions restraining the police from taking stringent measures against the petitioners,” he maintained.

On the other hand, the court has also directed the petitioners to file an affidavit detailing any attempts made by the police to arrest Srihari and Girish Kumar Reddy after the interim stay order was granted.

Senior counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, urged the court to direct the police not to take coercive action.

He argued that the Kuppam court had lawfully refused remand after considering all aspects, and that the interim stay effectively left the petitioners without protection of bail.

Responding, the judge questioned the basis of such apprehensions and asked whether any arrest attempts had been made in recent days.

Upon being told that such attempts had occurred, the court directed that details be placed on record through an affidavit. The matter was posted to April 29 for further hearing.