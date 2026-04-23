Over 89,000 free mosquito nets distributed through PHCs in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched a major public health initiative to curb malaria by distributing long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) free of cost across the State.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the programme, with an outlay of Rs 19.25 crore, will cover 7.80 lakh beneficiaries via supply of 6,89,421 mosquito nets.

Distribution has been completed in two high-risk districts: ASR, where 63,507 nets were supplied across 32 primary health centres, and Manyam, where 26,338 nets were distributed through 8 PHCs. He said the remaining 5,99,421 nets will be supplied to 26 districts within the next three months.

A significant portion of the nets, 2,55,799 units, has been earmarked for students in 3,402 welfare hostels and residential institutions. ASR district will receive the highest allocation at 21,380 nets, followed by Srikakulam (18,709) and Manyam (16,396). The department expects the initiative to reduce malaria cases, especially in rural and tribal areas.

The Minister said it forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen preventive care.