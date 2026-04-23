Polavaram irrigation project to achieve 45.72 metre FRL

POLAVARAM: The Polavaram project, one of Andhra Pradesh’s most significant irrigation initiatives, is progressing at a rapid pace, with officials expressing confidence over timely completion of key phases.

Recent updates and visual documentation of the project works indicate that construction activities are moving swiftly. The progress has been clearly captured in detailed project visuals, offering the public a better understanding of the scale and advancement of works, which may not be easily grasped even through a direct site visit.

Meanwhile, putting an end to ongoing confusion, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has officially clarified the project’s storage capacity details. Earlier concerns suggested that the reservoir would be limited to 115 TMC at a height of 41.15 metres.

However, the PPA has now confirmed that the project will achieve a full reservoir level of 45.72 metres with a total storage capacity of 194.60 TMC.

Officials have stated that the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by June next year. This phase is crucial for enhancing irrigation facilities, drinking water supply, and hydroelectric generation across the state.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the project will require an estimated Rs 28,561 crore. This includes the acquisition of 80,000 acres of land and rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families.

With the pace of works accelerating and clarity on technical aspects now established, the Polavaram project continues to move forward as a key infrastructure development expected to benefit millions across Andhra Pradesh.