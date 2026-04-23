Severe hot winds likely in 95 mandals over two days in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned of severe heatwave conditions across the State over the next two days.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain said that on Thursday (April 23), 95 mandals are likely to face severe hot winds, while another 101 mandals may experience heatwave impact. On Friday (April 24), forecasts indicate 50 mandals under severe heatwave and 52 mandals under hot wind conditions.

On Wednesday, Kadapa recorded the highest temperature at 44.4°C, while 202 mandals reported maximum temperatures above 41°C. District-wise severe heatwave alerts for April 23 include Srikakulam (19), Vizianagaram (24), Manyam (3), Alluri (5), Polavaram (8), Visakhapatnam (1), Anakapalle (13), Kakinada (10), East Godavari (6), Eluru (3), and NTR (3).

APSDMA urged people to avoid exposure to hot winds, protect eyes with quality sunglasses, and prevent hot air entering the ears. Vulnerable groups such as those with heart problems, diabetes, and hypertension should avoid venturing out in the heat. Hydration with lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and safe drinking water is recommended.

Farmers and livestock keepers were cautioned not to take shelter under trees during sudden thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. For heatwave-related information and assistance, APSDMA control room numbers are available: 112, 1070, 1800 425 0101.

Officials emphasised preventive measures are critical to reducing health risks during this severe heatwave spell. Full details of mandal-wise alerts and temperature records are available on the APSDMA website: APSDMA Heatwave Bulletin.