Slow LRS progress leaves thousands of layout applications pending before deadline in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The process of layout regularisation under the Urban Development Authority continues to move at a slow pace, with a large number of applications still pending even as the deadline approaches on April 23.

Officials admit that the situation has become challenging due to the large number of unauthorised layouts approved during the previous government. As many as 3,620 layouts were reportedly developed without proper adherence to norms, creating a heavy backlog for the present administration. So far, only 1,440 layouts have been regularised. Following the introduction of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), authorities received 2,816 fresh applications, generating revenue of Rs 33.25 crore through fees. However, the overall progress remains sluggish.

Data shows that a total of 6,436 applications have been received. Of these, only 1,676 have been fully processed, while 504 were rejected. Around 868 applications are currently under scrutiny and 149 are awaiting fee payments. A significant number, 3,239 applications, remain pending at various stages, reflecting delays in both administrative processing and applicant compliance. Rajahmendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary told the TNIE that multiple reasons have caused the backlog, including incomplete documentation submitted by applicants, non-payment of required fees and administrative delays. In several cases, landowners have failed to furnish necessary records, further slowing down the process.

He said the government had introduced the scheme with the aim of regulating unapproved layouts and ensuring planned urban development, particularly in rapidly urbanising areas.

However, the slow pace of implementation raises concerns about whether the objectives can be achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

With the deadline fast approaching, authorities are under pressure to speed up scrutiny and approvals. Unless efforts are intensified, thousands of applications may remain unresolved, leaving property owners in uncertainty and impacting planned urban growth in the region.