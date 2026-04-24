Andhra Pradesh HC raps government over arbitrary functioning of IAS officers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the State government over the alleged arbitrary functioning of IAS officers, particularly in matters relating to employee promotions and administrative accountability.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that despite repeated instances of alleged misconduct, the government failed to respond even at basic level. It criticised the administration for taking such issues lightly.

The court pulled up the State government and the Chief Secretary for not taking action against Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu Ahmed, who is accused of withholding promotion files even after conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings. The bench said a lenient approach toward such officials would not be tolerated.

While hearing a petition by employees’ association general secretary M Ramesh, the court questioned delays in promotions, calling it serious and harmful to careers and finances. It noted post-bifurcation hardships of employees and contrasted them with frequent travel by senior officers, raising concerns over disparity and administrative priorities.