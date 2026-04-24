Andhra Pradesh HC raps government over arbitrary functioning of IAS officers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the State government over the alleged arbitrary functioning of IAS officers, particularly in matters relating to employee promotions and administrative accountability.
Justice Battu Devanand observed that despite repeated instances of alleged misconduct, the government failed to respond even at basic level. It criticised the administration for taking such issues lightly.
The court pulled up the State government and the Chief Secretary for not taking action against Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu Ahmed, who is accused of withholding promotion files even after conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings. The bench said a lenient approach toward such officials would not be tolerated.
While hearing a petition by employees’ association general secretary M Ramesh, the court questioned delays in promotions, calling it serious and harmful to careers and finances. It noted post-bifurcation hardships of employees and contrasted them with frequent travel by senior officers, raising concerns over disparity and administrative priorities.
Taking a strong stand, the court said it could not adopt a soft or indifferent attitude toward such officials. It specifically questioned why no action had been taken against State Taxes Chief Commissioner Babu Ahmed, who was accused of suppressing promotion files even after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had completed its process. It warned that if allegations against Babu Ahmed are proven, it may direct the Central government to initiate his removal from service. The court also recalled that he had been cautioned in a previous contempt case but appeared to have ignored subsequent directions issued in December regarding promotions.
The court remarked that if it had the authority, it would have suspended the officer immediately.
It warned that if allegations against Babu Ahmed are proven, it may direct the Central government to initiate his removal from service. The court recalled that he had been cautioned in a previous contempt case but appeared to have ignored directions issued in December regarding promotions.
The bench said from junior employees to Chief Secretary, everyone has right to expect promotions based on merit and it cannot be arbitrarily denied. It said it may summon Chief Secretary if required. Ahmed’s counsel said a counter affidavit will be filed and a fresh DPC held as the panel year ended.
The court questioned the delay, stressing department is not an individual’s domain. HC adjourned it to Friday.