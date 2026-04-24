Andhra's Chittoor plans to raise green cover to 50% by 2047

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district administration has set a target to increase green cover from 34% to 50% by 2047 under the State government’s Mission Haritha. The plan focuses on large-scale plantations, forest restoration, and sustainable land use.

Officials said lands such as tank bunds, canals, barren stretches, and institutional spaces will be utilised, with schemes like MGNREGS converging to expand plantation activity. Assisted Natural Regeneration in degraded forests and Artificial Regeneration in low-density areas are being implemented on private and revenue lands, suited to the drought-prone region.

The Forest Department has launched a 100-day drive with 5,987 works and a Rs 61.006 lakh outlay, covering Red Sanders protection, Project Elephant interventions, desilting of 65 percolation tanks, and creation of 5,900 cubic metres of contour trenches. A 10-hectare plantation of 6,000 saplings is planned around June 5.

DFO G Subbaraju said monitoring is being strengthened through geo-tagging and mobile apps. To boost eco-tourism, Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned for Musalimadugu in Palamaner division.

Free sapling distribution and intensified Vanamahotsavam programmes will further support the mission.