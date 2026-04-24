AP farmers concerned over delay in canal maintenance works in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Canal desilting and maintenance works under Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in the combined Godavari districts are facing delays as financial approval is still pending, raising concerns among farmers ahead of the Kharif season begin in June/July 2026.

Proposals worth Rs 3 crore per constituency were submitted nearly two weeks ago to the Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department.

The proposals have since been forwarded through the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Commissioner and the Principal Secretary, and are currently awaiting clearance from the Finance Department.

The proposed works include desilting of irrigation and drainage canals, repair of sluices and shutters, and construction of protective embankments. In certain constituencies, the estimated requirement has gone up to Rs 3.5 crore due to the urgency and scale of the works.

Officials, along with MLAs and representatives of irrigation associations, have identified around 200 to 250 works per constituency under Operation and Maintenance (O and M) funds, based on priority.

A significant portion of these works needs to be completed before water is released into the canals. With irrigation supply to the eastern and western delta regions halted on April 20, officials now have a limited window to carry out repairs.