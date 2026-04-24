CM Naidu accuses YSRCP of fostering crime, warns against politics of fear in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Launching a staunch attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during his visit to Anakapalle district on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the opposition was fostering a culture of crime and instability in the State.
Referring to recent incidents, he alleged that serious crimes were being linked to political activities and cited the killing of a person named Pedda Dastagiri in Kadapa, drawing comparisons with the earlier Y S Vivekananda Reddy case.
He further claimed that persons accused in criminal cases were being elevated to positions of power, and expressed concern over their alleged influence on the system.
“A person who allegedly killed a driver and delivered the body was made an MLC. Now, he has reached a stage where he is intimidating witnesses,” he observed.
The Chief Minister urged people to critically assess the ideology of such political formations and maintain distance from them. Questioning their relevance, he remarked, “Why do we need parties that threaten to kill, attack, and drive away investors if they come to power?” He also criticised practices that, according to him, contribute to fear and insecurity in society, adding, “Are those who create fear through such actions necessary in politics?”
On development and governance, Naidu emphasised that the government would extend full support to industries and investors, including those who cooperate in land allocation for projects. He underlined the State’s commitment to promoting a pollution-free environment and a circular economy, while appreciating the contribution of ReNew Energy to nation-building efforts.
Highlighting the impact of global developments, he noted that the ongoing war situation had led to a gas shortage in Andhra Pradesh, and assured that alternative fuel arrangements were being made to prevent disruption in supply.
The Chief Minister reiterated that the administration remains committed to the welfare of the poor and to delivering effective governance. He pointed out that loans raised earlier at high interest rates were being restructured to reduce financial burden. Outlining the long-term vision, he said the government aims to achieve a ‘healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh by 2047 under the Swarna Andhra vision,’ with sustained focus on development and economic growth.