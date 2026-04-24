CM Naidu accuses YSRCP of fostering crime, warns against politics of fear in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Launching a staunch attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during his visit to Anakapalle district on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the opposition was fostering a culture of crime and instability in the State.

Referring to recent incidents, he alleged that serious crimes were being linked to political activities and cited the killing of a person named Pedda Dastagiri in Kadapa, drawing comparisons with the earlier Y S Vivekananda Reddy case.

He further claimed that persons accused in criminal cases were being elevated to positions of power, and expressed concern over their alleged influence on the system.

“A person who allegedly killed a driver and delivered the body was made an MLC. Now, he has reached a stage where he is intimidating witnesses,” he observed.

The Chief Minister urged people to critically assess the ideology of such political formations and maintain distance from them. Questioning their relevance, he remarked, “Why do we need parties that threaten to kill, attack, and drive away investors if they come to power?” He also criticised practices that, according to him, contribute to fear and insecurity in society, adding, “Are those who create fear through such actions necessary in politics?”