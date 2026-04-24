CM Naidu lays stone for Rs 4,200 crore ReNew solar project in Anakapalli

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 6.5 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility to be set up by ReNew Energy Global at Rambilli in Anakapalli district.

The project, to be set up with an investment of Rs 4,200 crore, is one of the first greenfield solar ingot-wafer manufacturing facilities in the country. Expected to be commissioned within 24 months, the project is likely to generate over 2,100 direct and indirect jobs. The facility is part of ReNew’s larger investment commitment of about Rs 82,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, announced during the CII Partnership Summit 2025, aimed at strengthening the State’s clean energy and manufacturing ecosystem.

The plant will support backward integration of its solar photovoltaic manufacturing operations by producing ingots and wafers, which are key components in the solar value chain. The move is also expected to reduce dependence on imports and contribute to domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Industrial growth and sustainability must go hand in hand as we build the future of Andhra Pradesh. ReNew, founded by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha’s son Sumant Sinha, with its investment strengthens our position as a hub for clean energy and advanced manufacturing, while creating jobs and driving economic development in the State.”

“Anakapalli, near Visakhapatnam, will develop into a major growth centre. It will be to Andhra Pradesh what Rangareddy is to Hyderabad today,” he said.