CM Naidu pitches Amaravati as growth engine

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop Amaravati as a revenue-earning city and a growth engine for Andhra Pradesh.

Chairing the 60th CRDA meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he stressed that the capital’s structures must be iconic while reflecting Telugu culture and traditions. He said Amaravati should emerge as a green, blue, and livable city, with prestigious institutions like BITS Pilani, which will begin admissions from the academic year 2027, strengthening its role as an educational hub.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Amaravati must become a centre of economic activity with a dedicated financial district housing banks and financial institutions.

He called for special plans for high-rise and iconic buildings, district cooling systems for energy efficiency, and duct-based supply of water, electricity and gas. He directed that the Krishna river bridge linking Vijayawada be built as an iconic landmark, and that government complexes should provide visitors with a unique experience.

The CRDA meeting approved several major projects. They include construction of Quantum Valley Twin Towers with Rs 1,208.41 crore, façade and cladding works for Secretariat, GAD, and HOD towers with Rs 2,540 crore, and civil works of the Legislative Assembly building with Rs 798 crore.

Infrastructure works in LPS Zone-11, rerouting of 220 kV lines, and revised annuity and pension benefits for farmers in Phase‑2 LPS villages were also cleared. Dry lands will now receive Rs 40,000 per acre and wet lands Rs 60,000 per acre, with annual increments for 10 years.

SEBI will get 1.78 acres in the Financial District, Swami Narayan Gurukul International School 4.23 acres, the Fire Services Department 2 acres at Rayapudi, DAV School 3 acres at Nekkallu, and APCOB 0.49 acres at Rayapudi. The approvals underline Amaravati’s positioning as a hub for finance, education, and civic infrastructure, combining urban planning with cultural identity.