Don’t block women’s quota: Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that values and ethics are essential in life, and warned that wars are emerging due to imperial ambitions.

He stated that India stands for world peace, while addressing a programme held at Andhra University on Thursday. The event was organised by the Law College as part of the centenary celebrations at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road, where he was the chief guest.

Venkaiah Naidu said that education alone is not sufficient without values and that technological progress should not come at the cost of human sensitivity. He urged young lawyers to work in support of the poor and to uphold knowledge and service.

He also referred to the rise in cybercrime and violence against women, calling for stronger prevention measures and protection of the environment. He stressed that lawyers are closely connected with society and said that women’s reservation should not be obstructed, as women make up half of the population and deserve justice.