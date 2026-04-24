Fishermen community imposes Rs 2.25 crore penalty over illegal boat release row in Andhra

ONGOLE: In a significant development over the controversial release of high-speed fishing boats from Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, community heads of the Pattapu Kapu fishermen imposed a penalty of Rs 2.25 crore on three accused fishermen who admitted their role in the incident.

The decision was taken at a late-night meeting held on Wednesday at Chakicherla-Pedda Pattapupalem village in Ulavapadu mandal. As many as 164 village heads from Prakasam, Bapatla, SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts attended the meeting to discuss the issue, along with matters related to fishermen safety in state waters.

The meeting followed earlier discussions held on April 6 at Pothaiahgari Pattapupalem village in Singarayakonda mandal. During the latest deliberations, heated arguments were witnessed before the community leaders arrived at a final decision.

Initially, the accused fishermen were asked to pay a penalty of Rs 5 crore. However, they pleaded inability to pay such a huge amount citing financial constraints. Taking their request into account, the community leaders reduced the fine to Rs 2.40 crore. After further appeals, the amount was finally brought down to Rs 2.25 crore, with an additional relief of Rs 15 lakh granted collectively.