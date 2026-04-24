Fishermen community imposes Rs 2.25 crore penalty over illegal boat release row in Andhra

ONGOLE: In a significant development over the controversial release of high-speed fishing boats from Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, community heads of the Pattapu Kapu fishermen imposed a penalty of Rs 2.25 crore on three accused fishermen who admitted their role in the incident.
The decision was taken at a late-night meeting held on Wednesday at Chakicherla-Pedda Pattapupalem village in Ulavapadu mandal. As many as 164 village heads from Prakasam, Bapatla, SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts attended the meeting to discuss the issue, along with matters related to fishermen safety in state waters.
The meeting followed earlier discussions held on April 6 at Pothaiahgari Pattapupalem village in Singarayakonda mandal. During the latest deliberations, heated arguments were witnessed before the community leaders arrived at a final decision.
Initially, the accused fishermen were asked to pay a penalty of Rs 5 crore. However, they pleaded inability to pay such a huge amount citing financial constraints. Taking their request into account, the community leaders reduced the fine to Rs 2.40 crore. After further appeals, the amount was finally brought down to Rs 2.25 crore, with an additional relief of Rs 15 lakh granted collectively.
Sources said the families of the three accused paid Rs 1 crore on the spot as part of the penalty and assured the community heads that the remaining amount would be cleared soon. Apart from the penalty issue, the gathering also passed several resolutions unanimously.
The community demanded that the government address their long-pending concerns without delay. They reiterated their demand to include the Pattapu Kapu fishermen community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, stating that the request has been pending for years.
They also urged the government to safeguard their fishing rights and prevent the entry of high-speed boats from neighbouring regions into Andhra Pradesh waters. Strict enforcement of the AP Marine Fisheries Regulation Act was sought to curb such intrusions.
Further, the fishermen demanded 75 per cent subsidy on boats, engines and fishing nets. They also called for the establishment of a dedicated Pattapu Kapu corporation with special budget allocation.
A large number of community leaders and members participated in the meeting.