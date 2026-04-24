Five of family found dead in Tirupati district in suspected murder-suicide, probe underway

TIRUPATI: Five members of a family died in a suspected murder-suicide in Venkatakrishnapalyam village of Narayanavanam mandal in Tirupati district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said Mohan, 45, allegedly died by suicide along with his two children after his wife Haritha, 33, and mother Chandrakala, 65, were found murdered at their house. However, police said it is unclear whether Mohan committed the murder or others were involved.

Police said relatives found Chandrakala and Haritha dead at the house around 1.30 pm. Haritha was strangled with a chunni, while Chandrakala had severe injuries.

Police said Chandrakala’s brother Balakrishna, visited the house and alerted locals, who informed the police. Police said Mohan handed over cash to a neighbour around 10.30 am, saying he would collect it later, and left the house. When Mohan did not return, family members tried to contact him.

Police said school staff informed them that Mohan had taken his children, Kaushik, 15, and Himani, 12, from school around 11 am. Police launched a search and later found that Mohan and the two children died after a train hit them near Vepagunta railway station in Puttur municipality limits. The train was travelling from Chennai to Kacheguda, police said.

Police registered a case and are investigating all angles. Mohan had started a steel and cement business in Narayanavanam a month ago. Haritha ran a tailoring unit and a beauty parlour. The children studied at a private school in Puttur.