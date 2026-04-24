INTERVIEW | Speed of doing business drew us to Andhra Pradesh: ReNew CEO

Emphasising not just Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) but also Speed of Doing Business (SoDB) in Andhra Pradesh, ReNew Founder, Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha, along with his team, spoke to TNIE’s Usha Peri about the company’s investments, job creation and its approach to environmental sustainability.

Excerpts:

Within five months of signing the MoU, the project has reached the groundbreaking stage, with completion targeted in two years. How do you assess the State’s pace of clearances?

Speed of Doing Business (SoDB) is the key factor for us. Getting the land ready and being able to move in and start work immediately makes a big difference. In many other places, land acquisition alone can take six months to a year.

Here, approvals and clearances have been timely, and the government has been very supportive at both the State and district levels.

The location in Anakapalli district is also favourable, with flat land that supports faster execution.

The project is expected to generate around 2,100 jobs. What is the nature of these opportunities?

“Out of the 2,100 jobs, around 1,200 to 1,400 will be permanent and for the locals. During the construction phase, employment will be much higher, reaching 3,000 to 5,000 people, with many local contractors involved. Of the permanent roles, about 300 to 400 will be highly specialised, while the rest will be trained locally. As the sector grows, there will be continuous hiring due to workforce movement, making this a sustained source of employment.”