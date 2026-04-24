Minister Lokesh hails ReNew’s 6.5 GW solar plant, pitches Andhra as ‘Silicon Coast’

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh welcomed the groundbreaking of a 6.5 GW solar wafer and ingot manufacturing facility by ReNew Energy Global in Anakapalli, describing it as a key step in positioning the state as the ‘Silicon Coast of India.’

In a post on X, Lokesh said the project signalled Andhra Pradesh’s intent to move beyond renewable energy deployment into high-value manufacturing, particularly in critical segments such as wafers and ingots.

Referring to India’s target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, he noted that a significant portion of the solar ecosystem had, until recently, remained dependent on imports - especially from China - despite rapid growth in installation capacity.

Lokesh said the state government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had identified this gap early and prioritised backward integration in the renewable energy sector. The broader strategy, he added, includes building domestic manufacturing capabilities across electronics, semiconductors and clean energy.

According to the Minister, Andhra Pradesh has been actively engaging with global and domestic renewable energy companies, offering policy clarity, faster approvals and targeted incentives to attract investments in upstream manufacturing.

He described ReNew, led by chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha, as a key partner in this effort, noting that the company’s latest project builds on its existing investments in the state, including hybrid renewable energy projects.