Price volatility, pest jolts Andhra's Eluru district aqua farmers

ELURU: Aquaculture farmers in Eluru district are grappling with a severe crisis as falling shrimp prices, rising input costs, and disease outbreaks continue to disrupt the sector. Once a dependable source of livelihood, shrimp farming is increasingly becoming unsustainable for thousands of farmers in Eluru district.

A major concern is the sharp volatility in shrimp prices. While a brief price increase recently raised hopes, rates crashed within days by nearly `20,000 per ton, leading to significant financial losses.

Farmers allege that traders and middlemen are manipulating prices, leaving cultivators with little bargaining power. The crisis is compounded by disease outbreaks, particularly White Spot Syndrome, and erratic weather conditions linked to climate change. Sudden temperature spikes and poor water quality have resulted in mass mortality of shrimp in several ponds.

Low oxygen levels are further worsening the situation, making crop survival difficult.

According to Rokkam Subbarao, a consultant, global factors such as ongoing geopolitical conflicts have contributed to declining export demand and price instability.

He also pointed out that rapid weather changes in the region are accelerating the spread of viral infections, including fast-acting “quick virus” outbreaks, which are causing heavy losses across nearly 3 lakh acres of aquaculture farms.

Farmers are also burdened by escalating input costs. Feed prices have surged to around `2,000 per 25 kg bag, while seed costs remain high with concerns over quality. Additional expenses, such as electricity tariffs and diesel for aerators have significantly increased operational costs.

Leasing aquaculture ponds itself requires substantial investment, making the sector highly risky. Electricity charges have emerged as a key issue. Farmers say higher tariffs are affecting their ability to run aerators essential for maintaining pond oxygen levels.

They are urging the government to reinstate subsidised power to sustain aquaculture operations.

Access to credit is adding another layer of distress. Farmers purchasing feed on credit are forced to pay extra charges, increasing their debt burden. Many fear falling into a cycle of financial instability.

Experts also highlight issues like poor-quality seed and overcrowding in ponds, which are leading to deteriorating water conditions and faster disease transmission.

While the Fisheries Department has advised farmers to maintain pond hygiene, regulate stocking density, and use quality seed, officials admit that precise data on losses is not yet available. However, they acknowledge that climate change and disease outbreaks are significantly impacting the sector.

Although insurance options exist, farmers remain uncertain about the extent of compensation they will get. With the possibility of sudden rains further accelerating virus spread, the risks continue to mount. Farmers are now calling for immediate government intervention, including fair price mechanisms, regulation of input costs, and subsidies, especially for electricity.