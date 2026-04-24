PV Satyanarayana takes charge as new V-C of ANGRAU in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The government has appointed PV Satyanarayana as the Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU). He assumed charge today at the University Administrative Building, Lam, Guntur, in the presence of officials, scientists, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Satyanarayana, who has served as Director of Research, brings over 27 years of experience in agricultural research and project management.

He is credited with developing and releasing 41 rice varieties and hybrids, which are cultivated across 40 lakh hectares in seven States, contributing an additional 30.5 lakh tonnes of production annually and generating Rs 6,878 crore income. The cumulative economic benefit is expected to reach Rs 31,637 crore in the coming years.

Satyanarayana has represented India at international platforms including CNRRI (China, 2001), World Rice Research Conference (Japan, 2004), IRRI Manila (2009 & 2011), and Thailand (2014). His contributions have earned him numerous awards, notably the MS Swaminathan National Best Scientist Award (2023), recognition for MTU 1153 rice variety, the Seedsmen Association Best Scientist Award (2021), and several gold medals and fellowships from academies.