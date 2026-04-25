Amaravati Development Corporation chief Lakshmi Parthasarathi orders better facilities in labour camps

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi has directed contractors engaged in capital city construction works to provide better facilities in labour camps for workers arriving from other states.

On Friday, she conducted surprise inspections at camps run by Megha, BSR, and L&T in Kuragallu, N-9 Road, and Thallayapalem.

She instructed that mosquito nets, blankets, and proper sanitation be ensured, with separate toilets for men and women kept clean through regular sanitisation. The ADC chief reviewed food arrangements in labour canteens and noted that in some camps, workers were cooking for themselves. She directed contractors to provide cooking gas, vegetables, and essentials to support them.

Lakshmi emphasised that labour welfare must be prioritised alongside construction progress, and that contractors are responsible for maintaining hygienic and humane living conditions.

The inspection was accompanied by ADC Chief Engineers B Narasimharmurthy and Ch Dhanunjaya, Executive Engineer K Basaveswara Rao, representatives of the ESMU team, and PMC officials.

Officials said the directives are aimed at ensuring that the thousands of workers contributing to Amaravati’s capital construction are provided with safe, healthy, and dignified living conditions, reflecting the government’s commitment to welfare standards in large-scale infrastructure projects.