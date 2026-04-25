Andhra Pradesh HC order on plea against Tax Chief Commissioner on April 27

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has stated that it will pass appropriate orders on Monday pertaining to a petition seeking action against Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu Ahmed.

The petition was filed by the AP government employees association general secretary Ramakrishna, alleging harassment and denial of promotions. Justice Battu Devanand issued direction on Friday after hearing arguments.

The association’s General Secretary, M Ramakrishna, approached the court claiming that Babu Ahmed had been subjecting employees to various forms of harassment and had failed to grant due promotions. The HC had expressed concern over the conduct of senior officials.

When the matter came up again on Friday, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the state government, submitted that there would be no objection if the court directed the Chief Secretary to examine the representation submitted by employees’ association and take action.

However, he argued that if a formal inquiry were to be ordered, Babu Ahmed should first be given an opportunity to present his version. Senior counsel KS Murthy urged the court to direct an inquiry based on their complaint.

After hearing both sides, the HC reserved its orders and said a decision would be delivered.