Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board speeds up industrial clearances, sets timelines

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to accelerate industrial clearances and improve investor confidence, the State government has intensified implementation of its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative, with a renewed focus on faster approvals through the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ framework, said the Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials.

The move aims to streamline the scrutiny of applications and expedite the issuance of permits required by industrial units across the State.

The government has fixed strict timelines for processing applications seeking ‘Consent for Establishment’ (CFE) and ‘Consent for Operation’ (CFO). Industrial units are required to submit their applications through the AP Online Consent Management and Monitoring System (APOCMMS) portal managed by the APPCB. However, officials noted that applicants depend on consultants for filing submissions, which has led to frequent issues such as incomplete applications and missing supporting documents.

Recognising these bottlenecks, the APPCB Chairman Dr P Krishnaiah and Member Secretary recently reviewed the functioning of regional offices and identified gaps in the application process. To address it, they have directed establishment of dedicated help desks at all regional offices to guide applicants and ensure proper submission of documents.