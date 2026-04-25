Andhra Pradesh seeks Singapore expert’s advice for health reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, currently on a study tour in Singapore, met Dr YY Teo, Director of the Public Health Department at the National University of Singapore, to discuss strengthening the State’s healthcare system to global standards.

During the meeting, the minister explained the coalition government’s initiatives under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to modernise healthcare delivery.

He highlighted the State’s partnership with the Gates Foundation to improve medical services, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers under the NCD-04 programme. Electronic health records are being prepared to streamline patient data management.

Yadav also briefed Dr Teo on the STEMI programme, which provides costly injections free of charge to heart attack patients during the ‘golden hour.’ He sought Teo’s advice on adopting international best practices and invited suggestions to further strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s healthcare system.

According to a statement issued by the Health Department, Dr Teo expressed satisfaction with the State’s policies and acknowledged the progress being made. He is also a member of the high-level advisory panel constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to guide healthcare reforms.

Officials said the meeting would contribute significantly to future strategies aimed at building a robust and globally benchmarked health system in the State.