Andhra Pradesh tops nation in Panchayati Raj reforms; 10k staff promoted

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Andhra Pradesh has been recognised as a frontrunner in grassroots governance, with the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department securing top national rankings under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The State has moved from 24th position to No. 1 in the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan rankings within two years, marking a historic turnaround in rural administration.

Since assuming charge, Pawan Kalyan has emphasised self-reliance, transparency, and reforms to revive a system weakened under previous regimes. His initiatives have restored the vibrancy of Gram Sabhas, with a world record set in August 2024 when 13,326 villages held meetings simultaneously, framing plans worth Rs 4,500 crore under the employment guarantee scheme.

More than 10,000 employees across the department received promotions in a transparent process. Infrastructure development has been a cornerstone, with 6,000 km of CC roads and 1,331 km of BT roads built, alongside tribal connectivity projects under ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ and ‘Palle Panduga.’ Sanitation drives such as Magic Drains and Swachh Rathas have transformed rural hygiene, while livelihood support through 21,567 cattle sheds, 15,000 water troughs has strengthened rural incomes.