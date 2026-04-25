Andhra Premier League 2026 player auction on April 26

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2026 is set to commence with preparations underway for the upcoming season, which will feature emerging cricketing talent from across the State.

Matches for APL 2026 will be held at three venues including Vizag, Mangalagiri and Kadapa. The league will feature seven teams, with the auction purse for each franchise increased from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. The player auction is scheduled on April 26, at Radisson Blu Resort in Vizag, and will be conducted by Navneeth Krishna.

A total of 558 players have registered for the auction, while 33 players have already been retained by the franchises ahead of the season. Among players, Thaman Kotagiri, born on January 11, 2011, is the youngest participant.

Chairperson of the APL Governing Council, Sujay Krishna Rangarao, stated that the new season reflects the league’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the cricketing ecosystem in AP. He noted that with an increased auction purse, a strong pool of registered players, and the tournament is expected to provide opportunities for players to gain exposure. He indicated that the league aims to continue promoting cricket in AP.