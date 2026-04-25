Anti-human trafficking seminar held in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway and Andhra Pradesh Women Commission conducted a Seminar and Training Camp on Anti-Human Trafficking and Women Safety on Friday at Railway Auditorium Vijayawada with the objective of strengthening awareness, prevention strategies, and coordinated response mechanisms among stakeholders.

The programme jointly organised by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women, reflects a strong commitment towards safeguarding vulnerable sections, particularly women and children.

The event was graced by Rayapati Sailaja, Chairperson of AP State Commission for Women, as the Chief Guest.

In her address, she emphasised the importance of community awareness, timely intervention, and inter-agency coordination in effectively combating human trafficking and ensuring women’s safety.

The seminar featured an insightful session by PM Nair, Retired IPS Officer and Former DG, NDRF, who served as the Resource Person.

He elaborated on practical approaches, field-level challenges, and best practices in tackling trafficking networks and protecting victims.

The Seminar and Training Camp was hosted by the Senior Civil Judges Amar Rajendra Rao & KV Rama Krishnaiaha, who extended full support in facilitating this important initiative aimed at capacity building and awareness.

During the sessions, participants were sensitised on identification and rescue of trafficking victims, Legal provisions and victim rights, Role of RPF and police in prevention and detection, Importance of public vigilance and reporting suspicious activities.

The programme highlighted the crucial role of railways as transit points.