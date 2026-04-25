CESL sanctions 300 electric buses for Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: AP has emerged as a major beneficiary in the latest push for clean public transport, with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) sanctioning 300 electric buses for Tirupati under the newly floated 3,604-bus tender of the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

Earlier, the state had already been allocated 750 buses, including 150 for Visakhapatnam, under the same programme. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has issued Letters of Award and signed agreements with operators, paving the way for rapid deployment.

The fresh tender, announced on April 22, 2026, spans 17 States/UTs and 45 cities, with bids closing on June 5. It is part of Government of India’s flagship initiatives - PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme (10,000 buses for Tier II & III cities) and the PM e-DRIVE Scheme (14,028 buses for major metros). Together, these programmes aim to decarbonise transport, reduce pollution, and modernise public mobility.

CESL has concluded India’s aggregated tender for 10,900 buses under Phase I of E-DRIVE and opened bids for another 6,230 buses last week. Major allocations include Bengaluru (4,500), Delhi (2,800), Hyderabad (2,200), Mumbai (1,500), Pune (1,000), Ahmedabad (1,200), and Surat (600).