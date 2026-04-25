CM Naidu instructs TDP cadre to counter YSRCP slander campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRCP has resorted to violence, intimidation, and misinformation campaigns, including attempts to threaten witnesses in sensitive cases, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the TDP workers to remain vigilant and counter such narratives at every level.

Naidu attended a training programme for cluster in-charges at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday and interacted with party functionaries.

Naidu focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure, reinforcing its ideology, and improving awareness about government welfare schemes. He stressed that every party worker should evolve into a leader.

The Chief Minister advised leaders to stay informed about contemporary political developments. He underscored that long-term governance is essential for achieving sustained development and said public trust is built through consistent delivery of welfare and development programs.

Taking a dig at the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that the state witnessed destruction between 2019 and 2024. He called upon party leaders to communicate this narrative effectively to the public, while also explaining the efforts undertaken by the current government in implementing welfare schemes.

Referring to recent incidents, including the killing of Dastagiri and controversies involving MLC Anantha Babu, the TDP supremo alleged that criminal elements had increasingly influenced politics. He said TDP workers are the backbone of the organisation and should be treated with dignity and respect. He called for coordinated efforts to strengthen the organisation.