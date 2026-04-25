CM Naidu sets roadmap for agriculture growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to strengthen the agriculture sector with a focus on farmer security, higher incomes, and sustainable practices, while preparing contingency measures against the impact of El Niño.
Reviewing agriculture and allied departments at the camp office, he stressed the need to educate farmers on cultivating market-demand crops and encourage multiple cropping to ensure year-round productivity and continuous income.
Naidu instructed officials to enable certification-based marketing of natural farming produce to secure premium prices, noting that reduced urea usage per hectare in the last Rabi season was a positive trend.
He also called for a doorstep delivery system from Rythu Bazaars through suitable agencies, and a cluster-based plan to transform Rayalaseema into a global horticulture hub.
The Chief Minister announced plans for the world’s first dedicated Cocoa City, a 250-acre project to serve as an experience centre for progressive farmers. He also unveiled the AP Mushroom Mission 2026–31, targeting one lakh metric tonnes annually, and directed expansion of saffron cultivation in Araku and apple farming in Anantapur.
Crops such as avocado, fig, jackfruit, guava, and pepper will be promoted, with figs processed into dry fruit to enhance value. A comprehensive action plan will expand horticulture to 50 lakh acres, while BPL farmer families will be supported with dairy and livestock-based supplementary income.
Officials reported that eight lakh farmers have registered on the Farmer App, which integrates crop surveys, soil tests, input usage, scheme benefits, and water resource data. Naidu stressed that effective usage and farmer benefits must be tracked beyond registrations.
With forecasts of below-normal rainfall (92%) due to El Niño, the government will implement Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) across 20 lakh acres, expected to yield additional income of Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 per acre while reducing costs and water use. Natural farming will be expanded to 11 lakh hectares across 13,300 gram panchayats, covering 25 lakh farmers.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the RSK Intelligence Hub Dashboard, designed to monitor Rythu Bharosa Kendras and agriculture sector performance, directing officials to ensure real-time updates and accurate data.