CM Naidu sets roadmap for agriculture growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to strengthen the agriculture sector with a focus on farmer security, higher incomes, and sustainable practices, while preparing contingency measures against the impact of El Niño.

Reviewing agriculture and allied departments at the camp office, he stressed the need to educate farmers on cultivating market-demand crops and encourage multiple cropping to ensure year-round productivity and continuous income.

Naidu instructed officials to enable certification-based marketing of natural farming produce to secure premium prices, noting that reduced urea usage per hectare in the last Rabi season was a positive trend.

He also called for a doorstep delivery system from Rythu Bazaars through suitable agencies, and a cluster-based plan to transform Rayalaseema into a global horticulture hub.

The Chief Minister announced plans for the world’s first dedicated Cocoa City, a 250-acre project to serve as an experience centre for progressive farmers. He also unveiled the AP Mushroom Mission 2026–31, targeting one lakh metric tonnes annually, and directed expansion of saffron cultivation in Araku and apple farming in Anantapur.