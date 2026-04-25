Conduct of Council chief is politically biased: MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao

VIJAYAWADA: MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said that the decision of the AP Legislative Council Chairman rejecting the resignation of an MLC is ‘undemocratic’ and lacking justification.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, he said that every elected public representative in a democratic country has the constitutional right to voluntarily resign from their post. He alleged that the rejection of the resignation of MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana was against the spirit of democracy.

He pointed out that along with Venkataramana, several members including Karri Padmashri, Marri Rajasekhar, Chakravarthi, Pothula Sunitha, and Zakia Khan had resigned to their MLC positions. Despite submitting their resignations in November 2024, no decision had been taken so far.

He further noted that the members had not only submitted written resignations but had also urged the Chairman on the floor of the House to accept them.

Citing Rule 190 of the AP Legislative Council, he explained that members can submit their resignations through any means, and the Chairman has the authority to verify whether they are voluntary.

He alleged that even after personally interacting with the members, the Chairman failed to take a decision.