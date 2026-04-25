Dalit girl case probe: Andhra Pradesh HC raps police

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has come down heavily on the police for allegedly attempting to shield ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders accused of sexually harassing a minor Dalit girl in West Godavari district on Friday.

Expressing serious concern, the court criticized the police for failing to support the victim and instead allegedly pressuring her family to withdraw the criminal case.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by a 13-year-old girl on February 18 in Bhimavaram, accusing local political leader Chennu Chanti and his son of sexual harassment and caste-based abuse. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the victim’s family later approached the High Court, alleging that police officials were threatening them to withdraw the case and were not conducting a fair investigation.

During the hearing, Justice Yadawalli Lakshmana Rao strongly reprimanded the police, questioning their conduct and impartiality. The court observed that it is the duty of the police to investigate the complaint thoroughly and file a charge sheet, rather than speculate about alleged political motives behind the complaint. The judge expressed displeasure over statements made by Bhimavaram DSP Raghuveer Vishnu, who reportedly suggested political involvement in the case. “Do you have divine insight to claim political motives?” the court asked, adding that such determinations fall within the jurisdiction of the judiciary, not the police.