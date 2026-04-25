Fuel shortage hits Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool; officials say no need to panic

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Fuel stations across the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district witnessed panic buying on Thursday as several outlets displayed ‘No Stock’ boards, triggering long queues and anxiety among vehicle owners.

With supplies from oil companies dipping sharply in recent days, many outlets either shut down temporarily or rationed fuel, forcing vehicle owners to wait for hours.

In Kurnool, more than 30 fuel stations remained closed, while official data showed fuel reserves of 8.35 lakh litres of petrol and 11.38 lakh litres of diesel across 202 outlets. HPCL held the largest fuel stock with 2.69 lakh litres of petrol and 2.94 lakh litres of diesel, followed by Nayara with 2.03 lakh litres of petrol and 3.69 lakh litres of diesel.

In Nandyal district, however, stocks were comparatively healthier, with 11.50 lakh litres of petrol and 9.71 lakh litres of diesel across 166 outlets. IOCL held more petrol stock with 4.43 lakh litres, while HPCL accounted for 3.57 lakh litres.

Despite assurances from District Collectors A Siri (Kurnool) and G Rajakumari (Nandyal) that the fuel shortage was temporary, vehicle owners continued to crowd filling stations, fearing a prolonged crisis.

The disruption was particularly severe in towns such as Yemmiganur, Pathikonda, Alur and Adoni, where diesel scarcity even led to the reappearance of horse-drawn carts for transporting goods and passengers.